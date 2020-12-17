How Design of PV Trackers Accommodates Large-Format Modules

Large-format modules (LFM) have emerged as a key development in the innovation of solar module technology. Designing trackers that support LFM is crucial to the success of these next-generation solar power plants. As the adoption of LFM accelerates, the BOS ecosystem is being challenged to accommodate this rapid change to the solar module market.

In this webinar, learn how the shift towards large-format modules impacts tracker design. Experts from FTC Solar, LONGi Solar, and EPS will discuss how these changes to both module and tracker design result in lower LCOE solar power plants.

Join this webinar to learn:

Why larger-format wafers are becoming increasingly popular in the solar industry

How these changes impact tracker design and the Voyager+ solution

How equipment manufacturers can prepare and solve for this change