Getting to Net Zero – DER Challenges and Opportunities for Utilities

Due to regulatory, economic, environmental and consumer factors, many utilities have embarked on the pathway to net zero carbon emissions or 100 percent renewable generation over the next several decades. This commitment creates numerous technical, operational and business challenges that each utility must systematically address – especially when it comes to distributed energy resources (DERs). For many utilities, the first step in understanding the impact of DERs on their network, both from an operational and technical perspective, is deploying pilot projects. This allows utilities to determine the efficiency of DER programs and the influence of the net zero carbon decision on aspects of the business prior to full deployment.

In this webinar, TRC is pleased to host two utilities: Consumer’s Energy and Dominion Energy in a panel discussion on the business challenges and opportunities they are seeing along their net zero journey. We will discuss each utility’s trajectory, the strategies behind the mission and the lessons they are hoping to learn along the way.