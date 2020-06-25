Policy & regulation are aligning with renewables cost declines to make projects more profitable and portfolios more sustainable.
The Grid Edge comprises technologies, solutions and business models advancing the transition toward a decentralized, distributed and transactive electric grid.
Batteries are helping to optimize the power grid and opening up new applications and services for utilities and service providers.
The wind industry is in a period of intensifying competition and shifting demand that requires a multi-faceted view of the global market.
Go deep on GTM's hottest topics. We curate our best reporting on the most salient trends in the industry.
Free intelligence and insights from industry experts and leading companies on the global energy transformation.
Watt It Takes: Van Jones Reflects on the Origin of Green Jobs Listen
Two Months Before the US Election, Climate Remains a Top Issue
What Really Caused California's Blackouts?
Assessing the State of Demand Response Amid California's Grid Stresses Listen
Why Trump’s Energy Department Quashed a Supergrid Report
The Wild World of ESG Investing
Getting to Net Zero – DER Challenges and Opportunities for Utilities

Due to regulatory, economic, environmental and consumer factors, many utilities have embarked on the pathway to net zero carbon emissions or 100 percent renewable generation over the next several decades. This commitment creates numerous technical, operational and business challenges that each utility must systematically address – especially when it comes to distributed energy resources (DERs). For many utilities, the first step in understanding the impact of DERs on their network, both from an operational and technical perspective, is deploying pilot projects. This allows utilities to determine the efficiency of DER programs and the influence of the net zero carbon decision on aspects of the business prior to full deployment.

In this webinar, TRC is pleased to host two utilities: Consumer’s Energy and Dominion Energy in a panel discussion on the business challenges and opportunities they are seeing along their net zero journey. We will discuss each utility’s trajectory, the strategies behind the mission and the lessons they are hoping to learn along the way.