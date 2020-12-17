Policy & regulation are aligning with renewables cost declines to make projects more profitable and portfolios more sustainable.
Trending Solar News
Highlighted Research
View All
The Grid Edge comprises technologies, solutions and business models advancing the transition toward a decentralized, distributed and transactive electric grid.
Trending Grid Edge News
Highlighted Research
View All
Batteries are helping to optimize the power grid and opening up new applications and services for utilities and service providers.
Trending Storage News
Highlighted Research
View All
The wind industry is in a period of intensifying competition and shifting demand that requires a multi-faceted view of the global market.
Trending Wind News
Highlighted Research
View All
Go deep on GTM's hottest topics. We curate our best reporting on the most salient trends in the industry.
Trending News
Highlighted Research
View All
Free intelligence and insights from industry experts and leading companies on the global energy transformation.
Trending Downloads News
Highlighted Research
View All
The Energy Gang
View All
Listeners Choose the Top Energy Storylines of 2020 Listen
Inside Google's Quest for 24/7 Clean Energy at Data Centers
Revisiting Pandemic Predictions for Energy
The Interchange
View All
The Virtuous Climate Tech Cycle of 2020 Listen
The Bumpy Road to a Hydrogen Economy
Decoding the New Energy Customer
webinar:

Deploying Energy Storage Systems in Urban Environments: Safety Driving Global Growth Opportunity

register now

Energy storage systems (ESS) are critical in the global energy transition from fossil fuels to clean energy. Despite already demonstrating compelling economics in multiple transmission and distribution grid-connected scenarios, ESS deployments remain limited in urban areas due to safety concerns inherent in legacy battery architectures.

New designs, paired with extensive testing and compliance requirements, can overcome the risks of fires and explosions. As a result, industry focus on ESS is shifting to safety, ease of installation and footprint to complement cost and performance metrics.

This webinar will provide actionable insights on near- and longer-term urban ESS opportunities. Sharing perspectives earned from utility deployments, global power quality solutions and advancements in battery technology, panelists will discuss what is required to enable rapid ESS adoption in urban areas. Ideas about how to leverage technology trends embedded in product solutions to satisfy climate and energy goals will also be included. A review of the recent ESS installation demonstration at NYPA headquarters in White Plains, New York will illustrate a collaboration around high-performing technology deployed for shaving peak electricity demand.  

Join this webinar for an interactive discussion aimed to share knowledge around safe, reliable and cost-effective ESS deployment.