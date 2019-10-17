Policy & regulation are aligning with renewables cost declines to make projects more profitable and portfolios more sustainable.
The Grid Edge comprises technologies, solutions and business models advancing the transition toward a decentralized, distributed and transactive electric grid.
Batteries are helping to optimize the power grid and opening up new applications and services for utilities and service providers.
The wind industry is in a period of intensifying competition and shifting demand that requires a multi-faceted view of the global market.
Go deep on GTM's hottest topics. We curate our best reporting on the most salient trends in the industry.
Free intelligence and insights from industry experts and leading companies on the global energy transformation.
The Energy Gang
Reflections on the Last 10 Years in Energy and Cleantech Listen
Watt It Takes: The Founder-Engineer Turning CO2 Into Fuels and Materials
Can Tesla's Cybertruck Shape the Burgeoning Electric Truck Market?
The Interchange
The Most Influential Deals, Stats, Twists and Buzz Phrases of the Decade Listen
Emerging Tech That Will Help Revive Our Infrastructure
Meet the Expert Cataloging Every Climate Solution
Commercial Solar Financing Made Simple

The commercial solar financing process has been notoriously lengthy and complicated, with obstacles to obtaining the necessary capital for small commercial projects between 100kW and 500kW. Despite its massive market potential, C&I solar has lagged significantly behind residential and utility-scale solar. A large part of this is due to inefficiencies in the application and due diligence processes that financiers require to fund projects. In this webinar, Aurora Solar and Sustainable Capital Finance (SCF) will show how a new partnership is helping installers get access to commercial financing faster and more easily. The presentation will explore case studies of how this partnership has helped Vivint Solar, one of the nation’s premier solar companies, optimize their commercial design and sales process.

Attendees of this webinar will learn how this partnership:
● Enables solar contractors to see live financing rates before applying for solar PPA financing, making it possible to provide accurate numbers to customers from the outset.
● Supports seamless commercial solar PPA applications—letting customers submit key project information with the click of a button from within their solar design platform.
● Simplifies the commercial financing application process and helps make commercial financing more broadly accessible.
● Has helped Vivint Solar optimize their commercial design and sales process.