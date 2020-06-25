Charting a More Effective Path to PV System Optimization

Traditional methods of optimization are a thing of the past. Modern technology now affords PV professionals with better solutions that produce more energy and greater lifetime reliability. In this webinar, SMA will illuminate a more effective path to system optimization that maximizes the benefits for PV developers and their residential customers. Learn how recent advances in services technology are streamlining PV operations and reducing business risks associated with system downtime and truck rolls.

This session will also include a discussion lead by SunSpec Alliance on their work advancing industry standardization in rapid shutdown technology to achieve simple, cost-effective compliance with NEC 2017 requirements. Standardization can greatly reduce business risk by giving PV professionals freedom of choice among proven solutions while avoiding risk associated with proprietary supply.