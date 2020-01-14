Policy & regulation are aligning with renewables cost declines to make projects more profitable and portfolios more sustainable.
Trending Solar News
Highlighted Research
View All
The Grid Edge comprises technologies, solutions and business models advancing the transition toward a decentralized, distributed and transactive electric grid.
Trending Grid Edge News
Highlighted Research
View All
Batteries are helping to optimize the power grid and opening up new applications and services for utilities and service providers.
Trending Storage News
Highlighted Research
View All
The wind industry is in a period of intensifying competition and shifting demand that requires a multi-faceted view of the global market.
Trending Wind News
Highlighted Research
View All
Go deep on GTM's hottest topics. We curate our best reporting on the most salient trends in the industry.
Trending News
Highlighted Research
View All
Free intelligence and insights from industry experts and leading companies on the global energy transformation.
Trending Downloads News
Highlighted Research
View All
The Energy Gang
View All
Watt It Takes: The Founder-Engineer Turning CO2 Into Fuels and Materials Listen
Can Tesla's Cybertruck Shape the Burgeoning Electric Truck Market?
Thanksgiving Podcast Feast: New Dem Candidates, 'Climategate' Redux and Top Turkeys of 2019
The Interchange
View All
Emerging Tech That Will Help Revive Our Infrastructure Listen
Meet the Expert Cataloging Every Climate Solution
The Deep Decarbonization Draft, Part 2: Fantasy Sports for Energy Nerds Is Back
webinar:

An accelerated view of the energy transition - SGT

register now

The global energy transition is well underway. But at what speed?

In this webinar, analysts from Wood Mackenzie will walk through its Accelerated Energy Transition scenario and provide an interpretation of what it would mean to reach a 2 degree pathway. In this webinar we will:

  • Provide an overview of how Wood Mackenzie believes we can get to a more sustainable pathway
  • Understand the critical tools and levers that are enablers
  • Examine which energy-intensive areas of the economy are the most challenging
  • Set forth recommendations to policy makers over the next two decades