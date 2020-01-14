An accelerated view of the energy transition - SGT

The global energy transition is well underway. But at what speed?

In this webinar, analysts from Wood Mackenzie will walk through its Accelerated Energy Transition scenario and provide an interpretation of what it would mean to reach a 2 degree pathway. In this webinar we will:

Provide an overview of how Wood Mackenzie believes we can get to a more sustainable pathway

Understand the critical tools and levers that are enablers

Examine which energy-intensive areas of the economy are the most challenging

Set forth recommendations to policy makers over the next two decades