AI in the Utility of the Future: The UtilityAI Platform

Policy & regulation are aligning with renewables cost declines to make projects more profitable and portfolios more sustainable.
The Grid Edge comprises technologies, solutions and business models advancing the transition toward a decentralized, distributed and transactive electric grid.
Batteries are helping to optimize the power grid and opening up new applications and services for utilities and service providers.
The wind industry is in a period of intensifying competition and shifting demand that requires a multi-faceted view of the global market.
Go deep on GTM's hottest topics. We curate our best reporting on the most salient trends in the industry.
Free intelligence and insights from industry experts and leading companies on the global energy transformation.
How a Changed Supreme Court Could Boost Trump's Deregulations or Thwart Biden's Climate Ambitions Listen
Renewables Start to Outpace Fossil Fuels on Europe's Grid
Watt It Takes: Van Jones Reflects on the Origin of Green Jobs
The Cleantech SPAC Attack Listen
Assessing the State of Demand Response Amid California's Grid Stresses
Why Trump’s Energy Department Quashed a Supergrid Report
Imagine if you could hire a team member who knows everything there is to know about your customers -- their energy habits, preferences, demographics, history of interactions with your utility, and more. Beyond just understanding your customers at the deepest possible level, consider the possibilities if that team member could also quickly analyze how those customer insights impact utility operations organization-wide, including program participation, infrastructure operations and revenue generation. You’d want that team member to take part in every conversation and meeting in the company. 

In this webinar you’ll learn how that additional bench strength is available today to help drive your business forward and make an immediate, meaningful and measurable impact on every aspect of your utility operations: UtilityAI. UtilityAI embodies the artificial intelligence made possible by millions of data points collected via gas and electric AMI and non-smart meters.The result is a utility asset with infinite capability to understand, design, relate, forecast and future-proof operations. We’ll be going through real customer examples of AI in practice from:

  • Data Science
  • Customer Satisfaction 
  • Digital Engagement 
  • Marketing Automation & Intelligence 
  • DSM Program Design
  • Grid Planning
  • EV Analytics 