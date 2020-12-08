Advancing the New US Administration’s Clean Energy Transition with UtilityAI

Within President-Elect’s Biden’s Building Back Better plan he promises a historic pledge to direct $2 trillion toward decarbonization efforts that will be critical to jump-starting massive growth in renewable generation capacity and grid balancing capability. Understanding customer’s usage patterns and their opportunities to improve energy efficiency, decarbonize, and electrify is critical to achieving a Carbon Pollution-Free Power Sector by 2035. At Bidgely our mission is to accelerate a clean energy future by enabling utilities and consumers to make data-driven energy decisions.

In this webinar, learn how Biden’s investments will impact the utility sector and what our current customers think today about his plans. Get a glimpse of what the future of utility operations may look like using software, data analytics, artificial intelligence and more to achieve their zero-emissions goals. We’ll share innovative project ideas from Bidgely’s current engagements with existing utilities across the United States and how you can start now at your own organization.

Clean Energy Innovation/ Transition

Identify prospects for EV (Electrification) and Solar (Decarbonization)

Demand Side Management - Load Balancing new demand from Smart Devices & EVs & Solar

Energy Efficiency in Buildings & Homes

Promote Energy Efficiency as the cleanest source of energy

Use Home Energy Reports support new mandates such as solar on every new home (CA)

Help customers understand, take advantage of TOU rates and demand response

Secure Environmental Justice and Equitable Economy Opportunity

Use analytics to understand low/medium income customers and ensure no one is left behind while expanding the reach of traditional energy efficiency programs

Getting into energy analytics as a career from a diverse (minority-owned) company