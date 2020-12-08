Policy & regulation are aligning with renewables cost declines to make projects more profitable and portfolios more sustainable.
The Grid Edge comprises technologies, solutions and business models advancing the transition toward a decentralized, distributed and transactive electric grid.
Batteries are helping to optimize the power grid and opening up new applications and services for utilities and service providers.
The wind industry is in a period of intensifying competition and shifting demand that requires a multi-faceted view of the global market.
Go deep on GTM's hottest topics. We curate our best reporting on the most salient trends in the industry.
Free intelligence and insights from industry experts and leading companies on the global energy transformation.
The Energy Gang
The New President’s Powerful Tool: Climate Risk Disclosure Listen
Watt It Takes: EVgo's Cathy Zoi on Scaling EV Infrastructure
What If Automakers Had Acted on Their Own Climate Science From 50 Years Ago?
The Interchange
Decoding the New Energy Customer Listen
Autonomous Vehicles Are Going Off-Road
California’s Optimal Decarbonization Path
webinar:

Advancing the New US Administration’s Clean Energy Transition with UtilityAI

Within President-Elect’s Biden’s Building Back Better plan he promises a historic pledge to direct $2 trillion toward decarbonization efforts that will be critical to jump-starting massive growth in renewable generation capacity and grid balancing capability. Understanding customer’s usage patterns and their opportunities to improve energy efficiency, decarbonize, and electrify is critical to achieving a Carbon Pollution-Free Power Sector by 2035. At Bidgely our mission is to accelerate a clean energy future by enabling utilities and consumers to make data-driven energy decisions.

In this webinar, learn how Biden’s investments will impact the utility sector and what our current customers think today about his plans. Get a glimpse of what the future of utility operations may look like using software, data analytics, artificial intelligence and more to achieve their zero-emissions goals. We’ll share innovative project ideas from Bidgely’s current engagements with existing utilities across the United States and how you can start now at your own organization.

Clean Energy Innovation/ Transition

  • Identify prospects for EV (Electrification) and Solar (Decarbonization)
  • Demand Side Management - Load Balancing new demand from Smart Devices & EVs & Solar
  • Energy Efficiency in Buildings & Homes

Promote Energy Efficiency as the cleanest source of energy

  • Use Home Energy Reports support new mandates such as solar on every new home (CA)
  • Help customers understand, take advantage of TOU rates and demand response

Secure Environmental Justice and Equitable Economy Opportunity

  • Use analytics to understand low/medium income customers and ensure no one is left behind while expanding the reach of traditional energy efficiency programs
  • Getting into energy analytics as a career from a diverse (minority-owned) company 