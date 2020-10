In this webinar, Wood Mackenzie analysts will share high-level power and renewables forecasts for the Americas and reflect on feasible timelines for decarbonization given the current pace of change.

Analysts will present on wind, solar, building electrification, EV charging, and other key decarbonization drivers in the Americas. Exelon, our sponsor, will also present on their approach to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and advancing clean-energy solutions.