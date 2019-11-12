2019 U.S. Energy Storage Trends

The energy storage market in the U.S. is set to grow to by almost 10x between 2019 and 2024, driven by utility procurements, changing tariffs and grid service opportunities. States like California are leading the way, with procurement mandates, incentive programs, and wholesale market opportunities pushing the market forward. At the same time, increasing policy support is similarly bolstering growth in places like Hawaii, Massachusetts, and New York.

