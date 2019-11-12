Policy & regulation are aligning with renewables cost declines to make projects more profitable and portfolios more sustainable.
Trending Solar News
Highlighted Research
View All
The Grid Edge comprises technologies, solutions and business models advancing the transition toward a decentralized, distributed and transactive electric grid.
Trending Grid Edge News
Highlighted Research
View All
Batteries are helping to optimize the power grid and opening up new applications and services for utilities and service providers.
Trending Storage News
Highlighted Research
View All
The wind industry is in a period of intensifying competition and shifting demand that requires a multi-faceted view of the global market.
Trending Wind News
Highlighted Research
View All
Go deep on GTM's hottest topics. We curate our best reporting on the most salient trends in the industry.
Trending News
Highlighted Research
View All
Free intelligence and insights from industry experts and leading companies on the global energy transformation.
Trending Downloads News
Highlighted Research
View All
The Energy Gang
View All
Microsoft's Carbon-Negative Gambit Listen
BlackRock CEO Says Climate Is Reshaping Finance. What Does That Mean?
Australia's Hellish Start to 2020: The Impact of Bushfires on the Grid and Politics of Oz
The Interchange
View All
'Climatetech' Is Heating Up in Venture Capital. Will Investors Learn From the First Cleantech Wave? Listen
Could Green Hydrogen Become the 'New Oil'?
Proof the Energy Future Is Here
webinar:

2019 U.S. Energy Storage Trends

view archive

The energy storage market in the U.S. is set to grow to by almost 10x between 2019 and 2024, driven by utility procurements, changing tariffs and grid service opportunities. States like California are leading the way, with procurement mandates, incentive programs, and wholesale market opportunities pushing the market forward. At the same time, increasing policy support is similarly bolstering growth in places like Hawaii, Massachusetts, and New York.

Join Wood Mackenzie energy storage analysts for a year-in-review webinar of these trends, including the potential upside of the addition of a storage qualification to the the solar Investment Tax Credit. Director of Energy Storage Dan Finn-Foley will discuss how storage market developments are quickly shifting the landscape for regulators, policy makers, grid operators, asset operators and developers.