2019 Analyst Roundtable: Solar, Storage and the Grid Edge

This unique research-focused webinar will cover the most compelling research findings from 2019 across three Wood Mackenzie coverage areas – solar, storage and the grid edge. A panel of Wood Mackenzie analysts will discuss what changes 2019 brought to cleantech across four categories: Technology (from solar inverter innovation to battery chemistry), manufacturing (supply chains for solar, batteries and grid tech), investment & financing (including M&A and corporate activity), and deployment. Join Wood Mackenzie Power and Renewables analysts Elta Kolo, Fei Wang, Kelly McCoy, Michelle Davis, Lindsay Cherry, Molly Cox and Xiaojing Sun as they share their most compelling research from the past year.

