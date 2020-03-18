0
by Emma Foehringer Merchant
March 18, 2020

This special 23-page paper examines five bourgeoning U.S.-state solar markets to see what's heating up, what's hitting a dead end and where the savvy solar observer should focus attention going forward.

Table of Contents
 
1. Texas: Solar Surge Is Gathering Strength
2. Florida: Utilities Dominate Large-Scale Solar Market. Installations Are Booming Anyway
3. Illinois: Growing Solar Market ‘Due for a Stall’
4. Iowa: A Wind Energy Giant. Could Solar Be Next?
5. Maine: Solar Market Invigorated Under New Governor
 
Market Segments Covered
  • Residential
  • Commercial & Industrial
  • Utility-scale
     
Companies and Organizations Mentioned
  • 8minute Solar Energy
  • Alliant Energy
  • Apex Clean Energy
  • Avangrid
  • Blue Sky Solar
  • Borrego Solar
  • Central Iowa Power Cooperative
  • Central Maine Power
  • Clenera
  • Cypress Creek Renewables
  • Duke Energy Florida
  • Emera Maine
  • ERCOT
  • Florida Municipal Power Agency
  • Florida Power & Light
  • Florida Solar Energy Research and Education Foundation
  • Freedom Solar
  • Generac
  • Greenskies
  • Illinois Power Agency
  • Illinois Solar Energy Association
  • Intersect Power
  • Invenergy
     
  • Iowa Environmental Council
  • Iowa Farm Bureau
  • Jacksonville Electric Authority
  • LG
  • MidAmerican Energy Company
  • MISO
  • Natural Resources Council of Maine
  • NextEra Energy
  • Pivot Energy
  • PJM
  • Recurrent Energy
  • ReVision Energy
  • Samsung
  • Sierra Club
  • Solar Energy Industries Association
  • Southern Alliance for Clean Energy
  • Tampa Electric (TECO)
  • Texas Solar Power Association
  • U.S. Department of Agriculture
  • Vinyasun
  • Vote Solar