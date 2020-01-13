by Emma Foehringer Merchant

The solar industry is no stranger to whiplash-inducing policy decisions.

Among the most recent: In November South Carolina regulators slashed the rates paid to some large solar projects in the state, only to backtrack and raise them again earlier this month. Solar advocates had urged the change, arguing that the rates were so low they’d foster a “doomsday scenario” for South Carolina solar deployment.

While the turnaround only raises rates for projects selling to utility Dominion Energy — advocates may later ask regulators to consider changes for Duke Energy — industry watchers say it helps put the state back on the right course.