Last April, Puerto Rico became the third U.S. state or territory to mandate 100 percent renewables. But with recent earthquakes again roiling the island with blackouts, the road to realizing that future remains riddled with uncertainty.
The island remains far from meeting even its former RPS of 20 percent by 2035, and questions about gas-fired generation persist.
