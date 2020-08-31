by Emma Foehringer Merchant

August 31, 2020 August 31, 2020

Hurricane Maria left Puerto Rico with snapped utility poles, twisted transmission lines and the longest blackout in U.S. history.

Over the past three years, Puerto Rico’s grid has been caught in an ideological battle over whether the island electricity system should be rebuilt by conventional standards or remade to emphasize distributed generation, solar PV and storage resources.

A recent regulatory order suggests the distributed vision is winning out.

The Puerto Rico Energy Bureau will require the island’s utility, the Puerto Rico Electric...