by Emma Foehringer Merchant

August 17, 2020 August 17, 2020

A few weeks ago, utility regulators in New Mexico unanimously approved a plan for the state’s largest electricity provider, Public Service Company of New Mexico, to eliminate coal power produced at the San Juan Generating Station from its energy mix.

New Mexico's 2019 Energy Transition Act requires carbon-free electricity by 2045. The utility, owned by PNM Resources, has pledged to reach that target a little earlier, in 2040. Under the law, PNM will also have to reach 80 percent renewables by that year.

Abandoning San Juan is a big step...