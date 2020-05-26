After weeks of sheltering in place, climbing infection rates and halted business, many in the U.S. see the country headed into the next phase of the coronavirus crisis.
For the distributed solar industry, is the worst over?
The damage from the coronavirus pandemic has been significant, but the tide may be turning.
