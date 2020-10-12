by Emma Foehringer Merchant

Annual global energy storage deployments are expected to shoot up from 11 gigawatt-hours in 2020 to 164 gigawatt-hours in 2030, reaching a cumulative 741 gigawatt-hours in that year. A great majority of that is expected to be tied to solar.

“Solar and storage is huge and is going to be huge,” said Dan Finn-Foley, head of energy storage research at Wood Mackenzie, which developed the forecast. “These technologies are made for each other.”

Building large-scale solar projects with the optionality to later add storage — if it’s not included right off the bat — is already regular practice in the U.S. solar industry. In the next decade, Finn-Foley and developers anticipate that storage will become a near-constant companion for large-scale solar.