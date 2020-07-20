by Emma Foehringer Merchant

Corporate renewables buyers just got a new option in Virginia, but the state remains a battleground for corporate renewables policy.

State regulators recently approved a green tariff proposed by Dominion Energy, and the state Supreme Court backed the rejection of Walmart's bid to purchase electricity elsewhere. The green tariff gives Dominion, the state's largest utility, untrammeled access to customers with load below 5 megawatts, a group that includes many companies hungry for more renewable power.

Virginia has become an unlikely epicenter of the policy battles around U.S. corporate energy procurement. The state's relatively cheap electricity and position within the territory of the PJM Interconnection has made it attractive to data center operators and other big commercial buyers, many of which have aggressive renewables targets.