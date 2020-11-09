by Emma Foehringer Merchant

November 09, 2020 November 09, 2020

This story is the fourth installment in a GTM Squared series considering what the solar industry will look like in 2030.

***

Silicon has been the semiconductor of choice in solar cells for decades. But it’s not all that great at doing the job.

Even under ideal conditions, scientists have found that silicon solar cells can only reach about 30 percent efficiency in converting sunlight to electricity. Most commercial models achieve less than 25 percent efficiency.

If solar is to expand in the way many hope it will — enough to lead the charge...