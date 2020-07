by John Parnell

July 08, 2020 July 08, 2020

This is the first in a series of GTM Squared articles looking at the companies poised to manufacture the building blocks of European climate action, from leveraging innovation in solar to scaling successes in wind turbines. We’ll talk to the business leaders charged with delivering a net-zero economy by 2050. In this first installment, we explore the booming energy storage sector.