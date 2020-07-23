by Julian Spector

Could energy storage help bring the U.S. economy back to life? Joe Biden’s new clean energy platform does not explicitly ask that question, but it’s strongly implied.

After taking the counsel of the Biden-Sanders Unity Task Force, the campaign accelerated its clean grid deadline from 2050 to 2035 and pledged to front load clean energy investments in the next four years. That both gets the ball rolling on decarbonization efforts and stimulates the coronavirus-stricken economy.

This week on Storage Plus, I’ll parse the fine print on the Biden plan to see what it means for energy storage, which gets more mentions than it’s had in past presidential campaigns.