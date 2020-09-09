by Julian Spector

This 32-page report is part of our GTM Squared series on the leading U.S. energy storage asset owners. The rankings are drawn from the Wood Mackenzie Energy Storage Project Database, cross-referenced with original reporting and other public sources. The goal is to understand the strategies, motivations and insights of the major early adopters of battery storage.

Table of Contents

1. Duke Energy:From “Watch and Learn” to “Build and Use”

2. SDG&E Solved a Crisis, Now It’s Fulfilling a Mission

3. Invenergy’s Head Start Paid Off

4. AES Comes At It From All Sides

5. NextEra Saw the Potential Early and Never Stopped Building

6. LS Power Keeps Quiet, Breaks Battery Records

7. New Powers Are Rising Among the Ranks of the Biggest Battery Owners



Companies Mentioned

8minute Solar Energy

AES

Broad Reach Power

Capital Dynamics

Duke Energy

Invenergy

LS Power

NextEra Energy

SDG&E

Vistra



