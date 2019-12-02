by Julian Spector

BALTIMORE — If policy is destiny, the Mid-Atlantic states will soon become renewables powerhouses. But they currently lack a pathway to match that development with energy storage.

Maryland raised its renewables target to 50 percent by 2030 earlier this year, with a notable 14.5 percent carve-out for in-state solar. Governor Larry Hogan, a Republican, has been talking up a 100 percent clean energy plan to propose next year.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, a Democrat, similarly wants lots of clean energy for his state. And the District of...