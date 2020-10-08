Capacity provides the essential service of delivering electrons exactly when they’re needed. If energy storage can crack open that application, it will cement its place at the core of the evolving grid.
0
Though now still in its infancy, capacity applications could drive 80 to 90 percent of all battery installations in the next decade.
Capacity provides the essential service of delivering electrons exactly when they’re needed. If energy storage can crack open that application, it will cement its place at the core of the evolving grid.