by Julian Spector

May 05, 2020 May 05, 2020

When it comes to buying big batteries, California cannot be stopped.

Utility Southern California Edison dropped some late-breaking news Friday afternoon: It’s contracting for 770 megawatts of new storage across seven projects and four counties, slated to be online by August 2021. If you’re wondering just how big that is, try all the battery capacity installed in the U.S. last year, plus 200 megawatts.