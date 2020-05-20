by Julian Spector

We know for certain that lithium-ion batteries are starting to knock off gas peaker plants in select circumstances. But given the vast variety in peaker plants' runtime, capacity, age, emissions and location, it can be difficult to predict which plants are the best candidates for replacement by batteries.

Now, battery challengers needn’t stare at a blank map, blinking hard until the vulnerable gas plants reveal themselves. A free interactive data tool lets users cut and slice the key parameters in a far more scientific manner.