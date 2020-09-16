by Julian Spector

It's been over a year since the McMicken battery facility in Surprise, Arizona began to smoke and eventually exploded.

We've learned a lot since then. I spent the last several weeks digging through a series of investigations, tracing what happened, why safety systems failed, how designs should change and what approaches can better protect firefighters.

But now it's time to take a step back from the details and the theories and think broadly about what all this means for the energy storage industry.