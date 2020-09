by Julian Spector

It’s not often that we get to put the future grid to a real-world test and see how it performs.

That happened during California’s historic August heat wave and the electricity shortages it created. After years building up a nation-leading market for renewables, energy storage and distributed energy resources, California faced the heat wave with a grid system that looks more like what the future holds than what you see in most other states.

These new tools did not save the day.