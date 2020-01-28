by Julian Spector

It’s happening: Arizona Public Service doesn’t want to use fossil fuels anymore.

The utility that two years ago planned on gigawatts' worth of new gas capacity decided last week it would achieve 45 percent renewable power by 2030, exit coal power by 2031 and stop emitting carbon altogether by 2050.

That’s especially notable in a state where political leaders have not enacted any aggressive climate change policies. And since this is an energy storage column, I’m obliged to mention that energy storage made this outcome possible, more than any other technology.