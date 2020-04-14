by Julian Spector

April 14, 2020 April 14, 2020

This six-part paper examines nine emerging state markets for energy storage in the U.S., the local challenges, and the companies you should be familiar with in each state.

Access is reserved for GTM Squared members. Click here to join Squared today and download immediately. As a member, you'll also get hundreds of insights on energy storage, solar, grid edge and power utilities throughout the year, as well as exclusive access to GTM Summit livestreams.



Table of Contents



1. New York: Land of Many Policies

2. Massachusetts Pinpointed the Value of Storage. Now It’s Trying to Deliver It

3. Nevada’s Storage Market: From Desert to Land of Wild Opportunity

4. Virginia Just Created an Energy Storage Market Out of Thin Air

5. Arizona’s Storage Market, Absent Policy Drivers, Is ‘Totally Driven by Economics’

5. Best of the Rest: 4 Emerging State Energy Storage Markets to Watch



Market Segments Covered

Residential

Commercial & Industrial

Utility-scale



More Titles In the GTM Squared Insight Series (All included with membership)

