by Julian Spector

October 19, 2020 October 19, 2020

If storage applications were ranked by the ratio of industry chatter to actual installations, non-wires alternatives would top the charts.

The concept, often abbreviated by grid wonks to NWA, posits that batteries can deliver services that would otherwise require more expensive grid investment. If it’s possible to fulfill the needs of the electrical system while spending less money, that should be an obvious winner. Early projects in this vein have shown that this is possible.

And yet, one would be hard pressed to point to any place where a proper market has materialized for batteries serving as non-wires alternatives.