9:00 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Opening Keynote New York City: Renewable and Distributed Energy Future

Nilda Mesa, Director, Urban Sustainability & Equity Planning Program, Urban Design Lab/Earth Institute

Moderator: Steve Propper, Director, Consulting & Content Strategy, GTM Research

9:30 a.m.-10:10 a.m. Policy Debate: How Has REV Stimulated Markets and Changed the Role of the Utility?

Todd Glass, Partner, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati

Matt Ketschke, Vice President, Distributed Resource Integration, Consolidated Edison

Jim Steffes, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Direct Energy

Scott Weiner, Deputy for Markets & Innovation, New York State Department of Public Service

Moderator: Katherine Tweed, Senior Editor, GTM Creative Strategies

10:10 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Keynote Interview: New York as a Sustainable Energy Center

Carlos Nouel, Vice President, New Energy Solutions, National Grid

Moderator: Cory Honeyman, Associate Director, U.S. Solar, GTM Research

10:50 a.m.-11:40 a.m. Crowdsourced Market Insights: Distributed Energy Growth and Predictions for New York in 2025

Patricia DiOrio, Vice President, U.S. Strategy & Technology, National Grid

Ryan E. Katofsky, Vice President of Industry Analysis, Advanced Energy Economy

James Schulte, Managing Director, Energy Impact Partners

Sandy Simon, Vice President, Grid Modernization Practice, BRIDGE Energy Group

Moderator: Scott Clavenna, Co-Founder & CEO, Greentech Media

11:40 a.m.-12:25 p.m. Urban Future Lab Presents: Successful REV Pilots

Bob Currie, Chief Technology Officer & Co-Founder, Smarter Grid Solutions

Andy Frank, Founder & CEO, Sealed

Joshua Wong, President & CEO, Opus One Solutions

Moderator: Pat Sapinsley, Managing Director of Cleantech Initiatives, Urban Future Lab/ NYC ACRE/ Powerbridge at NYU Tandon School of Engineering

1:30 p.m.-2:00 p.m. Afternoon Keynote: The Energy Vision for 2018-2022

Richard L. Kauffman, Chairman of Energy & Finance, New York State

Moderator: Steve Propper, Director, Consulting & Content Strategy, GTM Research

2:00 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Market Design: What Work Remains to Align Incentives With DSP and Customer Behavior?

Cameron Bard, Director, Cypress Creek Renewables

Paul Kazmierczak, Principal Program Manager of Market Engagement, National Grid

Beth Reid, CEO, Olivine

Moderator: Elta Kolo, Analyst, Grid Edge, GTM Research

2:30 p.m.-2:50 p.m. Case Study With Lime Energy

Adam Procell, President & CEO, Lime Energy

Moderator: Elta Kolo, Analyst, Grid Edge, GTM Research

2:50 p.m.-3:20 p.m. Financing a Distributed Energy Marketplace: Considerations for New and Changing DER Asset Owners

Nick Sangermano, Managing Director, CohnReznick Capital

Nicholas Whitcombe, Managing Director, Investment & Portfolio Management, New York Green Bank

Alta Yen, Managing Director, Investment Strategy, GE Energy Financial Services

Moderator: Cory Honeyman, Associate Director, U.S. Solar, GTM Research

3:50 p.m.-4:10 p.m. Case Study With ABB

Carlos A. Romero, Vice President, Energy Portfolio Management , ABB Inc.

Moderator: Steve Propper, Director, Consulting & Content Strategy, GTM Research

4:10 p.m.-4:40 p.m. Wholesale Markets: Expanding Renewable and DER Market Development

Michael DeSocio, Senior Manager, Market Design, NYISO

Melissa Kemp, Director of Policy, Northeast, Cypress Creek Renewables

John Moran, Project Manager, sPower

Moderator: Elta Kolo, Analyst, Grid Edge, GTM Research

4:40 p.m.-5:20 p.m. Exporting REV: If You Can Make It Here,You Can Make It Anywhere

Andrew H. Darrell, Chief of Strategy, Global Energy & Finance, Environmental Defense Fund

Joshua Kmiec, Manager, ScottMadden, Inc.

Adam Penque, Director Utility Partnerships & Programs, North America Distributed Energy, Direct Energy

Dwight Scruggs, Senior Vice President, Client Services & Business Development, Allconnect

Moderator: Katherine Tweed, Senior Editor, GTM Creative Strategies

8:30 a.m.-9:00 a.m. GTM Research Presentation

Ben Kellison, Director of Grid Research, GTM Research

9:00 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Morning Keynote With NYSERDA

Alicia Barton, President & CEO, NYSERDA

Moderator: Scott Clavenna, Co-Founder & CEO, Greentech Media

9:30 a.m.-10:00 a.m. Low-Income Household Potential: Over 2.3 Million Reasons to Pay Attention to This Segment

Tamara Bryan, Program Manager, Con Ed

Greg Hale, Senior Advisor to the Chairman of Energy & Finance, Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo

Peter Mandelstam, Executive Director, GRID Alternatives Tri-State

Moderator: Katherine Tweed, Senior Editor, GTM Creative Strategies

10:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Large Energy Users: Innovative Solutions From 1,000 Feet Up in the Sky to Sprawling Manufacturing Facilities

Kristin Barbato, , Energy Management Advisory Services

Jon Guerster, CEO, Groom Energy Solutions

Sarah Miller, Associate, Booz Allen Hamilton

Moderator: Colleen Metelitsa, Analyst, Grid Edge, GTM Research

10:30 a.m.-10:50 a.m. Case Study With AVANGRID

Drury MacKenzie, ESC Customer & Market Innovation Lead, AVANGRID

Moderator: Colleen Metelitsa, Analyst, Grid Edge, GTM Research

11:15 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Customer Energy Management: Where's the Fine Line Between Engagement and Automation?

Pravin Bhagat, Director, Program Marketing, Itron

Patty Durand, President & CEO, Smart Energy Consumer Collaborative

David Oberholzer, Vice President, Business & Partner Development, Whisker Labs

Moderator: Fei Wang, Senior Analyst, GTM Research

12:00 p.m.-12:30 p.m. Fireside Chat With NYPA

Jill Anderson, Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer, New York Power Authority

Moderator: Steve Propper, Director, Consulting & Content Strategy, GTM Research

