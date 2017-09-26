GTM Squared live-streamed all panels from New York REV Future 2017 this week. Squared members get exclusive access to the live broadcast and the video-on-demand after the event. See the broadcast agenda below and start watching today!
Tuesday, September 26, 2017 (all times ET)
9:00 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Opening Keynote New York City: Renewable and Distributed Energy Future
- Nilda Mesa, Director, Urban Sustainability & Equity Planning Program, Urban Design Lab/Earth Institute
- Moderator: Steve Propper, Director, Consulting & Content Strategy, GTM Research
9:30 a.m.-10:10 a.m. Policy Debate: How Has REV Stimulated Markets and Changed the Role of the Utility?
- Todd Glass, Partner, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati
- Matt Ketschke, Vice President, Distributed Resource Integration, Consolidated Edison
- Jim Steffes, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Direct Energy
- Scott Weiner, Deputy for Markets & Innovation, New York State Department of Public Service
- Moderator: Katherine Tweed, Senior Editor, GTM Creative Strategies
10:10 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Keynote Interview: New York as a Sustainable Energy Center
- Carlos Nouel, Vice President, New Energy Solutions, National Grid
- Moderator: Cory Honeyman, Associate Director, U.S. Solar, GTM Research
10:50 a.m.-11:40 a.m. Crowdsourced Market Insights: Distributed Energy Growth and Predictions for New York in 2025
- Patricia DiOrio, Vice President, U.S. Strategy & Technology, National Grid
- Ryan E. Katofsky, Vice President of Industry Analysis, Advanced Energy Economy
- James Schulte, Managing Director, Energy Impact Partners
- Sandy Simon, Vice President, Grid Modernization Practice, BRIDGE Energy Group
- Moderator: Scott Clavenna, Co-Founder & CEO, Greentech Media
11:40 a.m.-12:25 p.m. Urban Future Lab Presents: Successful REV Pilots
- Bob Currie, Chief Technology Officer & Co-Founder, Smarter Grid Solutions
- Andy Frank, Founder & CEO, Sealed
- Joshua Wong, President & CEO, Opus One Solutions
- Moderator: Pat Sapinsley, Managing Director of Cleantech Initiatives, Urban Future Lab/ NYC ACRE/ Powerbridge at NYU Tandon School of Engineering
1:30 p.m.-2:00 p.m. Afternoon Keynote: The Energy Vision for 2018-2022
- Richard L. Kauffman, Chairman of Energy & Finance, New York State
- Moderator: Steve Propper, Director, Consulting & Content Strategy, GTM Research
2:00 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Market Design: What Work Remains to Align Incentives With DSP and Customer Behavior?
- Cameron Bard, Director, Cypress Creek Renewables
- Paul Kazmierczak, Principal Program Manager of Market Engagement, National Grid
- Beth Reid, CEO, Olivine
- Moderator: Elta Kolo, Analyst, Grid Edge, GTM Research
2:30 p.m.-2:50 p.m. Case Study With Lime Energy
- Adam Procell, President & CEO, Lime Energy
- Moderator: Elta Kolo, Analyst, Grid Edge, GTM Research
2:50 p.m.-3:20 p.m. Financing a Distributed Energy Marketplace: Considerations for New and Changing DER Asset Owners
- Nick Sangermano, Managing Director, CohnReznick Capital
- Nicholas Whitcombe, Managing Director, Investment & Portfolio Management, New York Green Bank
- Alta Yen, Managing Director, Investment Strategy, GE Energy Financial Services
- Moderator: Cory Honeyman, Associate Director, U.S. Solar, GTM Research
3:50 p.m.-4:10 p.m. Case Study With ABB
- Carlos A. Romero, Vice President, Energy Portfolio Management , ABB Inc.
- Moderator: Steve Propper, Director, Consulting & Content Strategy, GTM Research
4:10 p.m.-4:40 p.m. Wholesale Markets: Expanding Renewable and DER Market Development
- Michael DeSocio, Senior Manager, Market Design, NYISO
- Melissa Kemp, Director of Policy, Northeast, Cypress Creek Renewables
- John Moran, Project Manager, sPower
- Moderator: Elta Kolo, Analyst, Grid Edge, GTM Research
4:40 p.m.-5:20 p.m. Exporting REV: If You Can Make It Here,You Can Make It Anywhere
- Andrew H. Darrell, Chief of Strategy, Global Energy & Finance, Environmental Defense Fund
- Joshua Kmiec, Manager, ScottMadden, Inc.
- Adam Penque, Director Utility Partnerships & Programs, North America Distributed Energy, Direct Energy
- Dwight Scruggs, Senior Vice President, Client Services & Business Development, Allconnect
- Moderator: Katherine Tweed, Senior Editor, GTM Creative Strategies
Wednesday, September 27, 2017 (all times ET)
8:30 a.m.-9:00 a.m. GTM Research Presentation
- Ben Kellison, Director of Grid Research, GTM Research
9:00 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Morning Keynote With NYSERDA
- Alicia Barton, President & CEO, NYSERDA
- Moderator: Scott Clavenna, Co-Founder & CEO, Greentech Media
9:30 a.m.-10:00 a.m. Low-Income Household Potential: Over 2.3 Million Reasons to Pay Attention to This Segment
- Tamara Bryan, Program Manager, Con Ed
- Greg Hale, Senior Advisor to the Chairman of Energy & Finance, Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo
- Peter Mandelstam, Executive Director, GRID Alternatives Tri-State
- Moderator: Katherine Tweed, Senior Editor, GTM Creative Strategies
10:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Large Energy Users: Innovative Solutions From 1,000 Feet Up in the Sky to Sprawling Manufacturing Facilities
- Kristin Barbato, , Energy Management Advisory Services
- Jon Guerster, CEO, Groom Energy Solutions
- Sarah Miller, Associate, Booz Allen Hamilton
- Moderator: Colleen Metelitsa, Analyst, Grid Edge, GTM Research
10:30 a.m.-10:50 a.m. Case Study With AVANGRID
- Drury MacKenzie, ESC Customer & Market Innovation Lead, AVANGRID
- Moderator: Colleen Metelitsa, Analyst, Grid Edge, GTM Research
11:15 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Customer Energy Management: Where's the Fine Line Between Engagement and Automation?
- Pravin Bhagat, Director, Program Marketing, Itron
- Patty Durand, President & CEO, Smart Energy Consumer Collaborative
- David Oberholzer, Vice President, Business & Partner Development, Whisker Labs
- Moderator: Fei Wang, Senior Analyst, GTM Research
12:00 p.m.-12:30 p.m. Fireside Chat With NYPA
- Jill Anderson, Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer, New York Power Authority
- Moderator: Steve Propper, Director, Consulting & Content Strategy, GTM Research
