Tuesday, December 3, 2019 (all times MT)
9:00 a.m.-9:20 a.m. Welcome & Opening Remarkss
-
Julian Spector, Staff Writer & Author of Storage Plus, Greentech Media
9:20 a.m.-9:50 a.m. Research Keynote
-
Daniel Finn-Foley, Head of Energy Storage, Wood Mackenzie
9:50 a.m.-10:20 a.m. Panel: What Does a Winning Solar-Plus-Storage Bid Look Like? Approaches to PPA Structuring and Risk Management
- Jason Rondou, Director of Clean Grid LA Strategy, Los Angeles Department of Water & Power
- Scott Zimmermann, Associate, Energy & Infrastructure, Wilson Sosini Goodrich & Rosati
- Sam Whelan, Supervisor, Portfolio Planning and Rates, Holy Cross Energy
-
Moderator: Emma Foehringer Merchant, Writer & Author of The Solar Lead, Greentech Media
10:50 a.m.-11:20 a.m. Fireside Chat: Taking Merchant Risk for Energy Storage Projects
- Peter Rood, Chief Development Officer, GlidePath
-
Moderator: Daniel Finn-Foley, Head of Energy Storage, Wood Mackenzie
11:20 a.m.-11:50 a.m. Panel: Calculating Total Cost of Ownership for Utility-Scale Solar-Plus-Storage Systems
- Ted Burhans, Director, Emerging Technology and Innovations, Tucson Electric Power
- Dean Solon, Founder & CEO, Shoals Technologies Group
- Brian Knowles, Senior Director, Energy Storage & Grid Analytics, Cypress Creek Renewables
-
Moderator: Ravi Manghani, Head of Solar, Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables
11:50 a.m.-12:20 p.m. Fireside Chat: Battery System Safety
- John Zahurancik, Chief Operating Officer, Fluence
-
Moderator: Julian Spector, Staff Writer, Greentech Media
1:20 p.m.-1:50 p.m. Panel: You Can Put a Price on Safety
- Rob Morgan, CEO, Energy Storage, GE Renewable Energy
- Kamran Moradi, Chief Mechanical System Engineer, Wärtsilä Energy Storage & Optimization
- Dhruv Patel, Vice President, EPC, McCarthy
-
Moderator: Brett Simon, Senior Analyst, Storage, Wood Mackenzie
1:50 p.m.-2:20 p.m. Panel: It's All About Resilience (and Paying Less for It) - Key Market Trends in Residential Storage
- Thomas Plagemann, Chief Commercial Officer, Vivint Solar
- David Peterson, Advisor, Consumer Technology, Arizona Public Service
- Yi Jean Chow, Investment Manager, Innogy
-
Moderator: Emma Foehringer Merchant, Writer, Greentech Media
2:20 p.m.-2:50 p.m. Research Presentation
-
Brett Simon, Senior Analyst, Storage, Wood Mackenzie
3:20 p.m.-3:50 p.m. Panel: Outlining the Key C&I Storage Business Drivers
- Suparna Kadam, Director Of Business Development, EnterSolar
- Josh Cornfeld, Vice President, Marathon Capital
- Mike Seavey, Energy Storage Product Manager, Chint Power Systems
-
Moderator: Elta Kolo, Ph.D., Research Manager, Grid Edge, Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables
3:50 p.m.-4:20 p.m. Fireside Chat: Conclusions from VDER and SMART
- Jacqueline DeRosa, Vice President Battery Energy Storage Systems, Ameresco
-
Moderator: Brett Simon, Senior Analyst, Storage, Wood Mackenzie
4:20 p.m.-5:05 p.m. Closing Roundtable: Picking up the Check: The Impact of the Recent Wave of RPS Updates on Storage Development
- Alice K. Jackson, President, Xcel Energy - Colorado
- Mohamed Kamaludeen, Project Manager - Energy Storage, Con Edison
- Frances A. Koncilja, Commissioner, Colorado Public Utilities Commission
- Fernando Valero, Advanced Technologies Integration Manager, Energy Storage, San Diego Gas & Electric
-
Moderator: Ravi Manghani, Head of Solar, Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables
Wednesday, December 4, 2019 (all times MT)
8:30 a.m.-9:00 a.m. Research Breakfast Briefing: Storage System Cost Declines: Myth vs. Reality
-
Daniel Finn-Foley, Head of Energy Storage, Wood Mackenzie
9:00 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Case Study: Sunrun's Pioneering Wholesale Market Capacity Contract with ISO New England for DERs
- Audrey Lee, Vice President, Energy Services, Sunrun
-
Moderator: Brett Simon, Senior Analyst, Storage, Wood Mackenzie
9:30 a.m.-10:00 a.m. Panel: Commodities, Performance & Supply Chain – How Lithium-Ion Chemistries Are Adapting to Market Forces
- Tilak Gopalarathnam, Director of Energy Technology Partnerships, LG Corp
- Rajshekar Das Gupta, Vice President, Business Development, Electrovaya
- Alexandra Goodson, Director of Sales, Energy Storage Solutions - The Americas, Saft
-
Moderator: Madeline Tyson, Senior Associate, Rocky Mountain Institute
10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Compare & Contrast Session: Beyond Lithium-Ion – The Growing Ecosystem of Alternative Long-Duration Storage Technologies
- Paul Dailey, Director, Product & Marketing Strategy, OutBack Power
- Adam Briggs, Chief Commercial Officer, Ambri
- Collin Coker, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Viking Cold Solutions
- Matthew Senesky, Ph.D., Vice President of Engineering, Amber Kinetics
- Bill Sproull, Vice President, Business Development, ESS
-
Moderator: Jud Virden, Ph.D., Associate Laboratory Director, Energy and Environment, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
11:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Panel: Transitioning from AC to DC Coupling: The Role of Next-Generation System Architectures and System Integrators
- Michael Conway, Director of Business Development for Energy Storage, Borrego Solar
-
Moderator: Ravi Manghani, Head of Solar, Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables
1:00 p.m.-1:30 p.m. Panel: Reflections on Wholesale Market Eligibility and FERC 841 Implementation
- Paul Suskie, Executive Vice President, Regulatory Policy and General Counsel, Southwest Power Pool
- James Pigeon, Manager, Distributed Resources Integration, NYISO
- Paul Wattles, Senior Analyst, Market Design & Development, ERCOT
-
Moderator: Jason Burwen, Vice President, Policy, Energy Storage Association
1:30 p.m.-1:50 p.m. Keynote Fireside Chat
- Jared Polis, Governor, State of Colorado
-
Moderator: Daniel Finn-Foley, Head of Energy Storage, Wood Mackenzie
2:20 p.m.-3:05 p.m. Panel: Beyond Frequency Regulation – Creating Energy Arbitrage and Capacity Revenue Streams for Energy Storage
- Ted Vatnsdal, Executive Director, Strategic Planning, MISO
- Nate Blair, Group Manager, Strategic Energy Analysis Center, NREL
- Rahul Kar, Vice President, Industry Solutions, AutoGrid
- Justin Felt, Manager of Strategic Planning, Baltimore Gas & Electric
-
Moderator: Elta Kolo, Ph.D., Research Manager, Grid Edge, Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables
3:05 p.m.-3:35 p.m. Closing Roundtable: Outlining the Impact of Safety and Performance Risk on Storage Finance
- Jay Goldin, Vice President of Green Tech Solutions, Munich Re
- Walter Cuculic, Senior Vice President - Renewable Energy, AVANA Capital
- Moderator: Julian Spector, Staff Writer, Greentech Media