10
by Nicholas Rinaldi
December 02, 2019

Tuesday, December 3, 2019 (all times MT)

9:00 a.m.-9:20 a.m. Welcome & Opening Remarkss
  • Julian Spector, Staff Writer & Author of Storage Plus, Greentech Media
     
9:20 a.m.-9:50 a.m. Research Keynote
  • Daniel Finn-Foley, Head of Energy Storage, Wood Mackenzie
     
9:50 a.m.-10:20 a.m. Panel: What Does a Winning Solar-Plus-Storage Bid Look Like? Approaches to PPA Structuring and Risk Management
  • Jason Rondou, Director of Clean Grid LA Strategy, Los Angeles Department of Water & Power
  • Scott Zimmermann, Associate, Energy & Infrastructure, Wilson Sosini Goodrich & Rosati
  • Sam Whelan, Supervisor, Portfolio Planning and Rates, Holy Cross Energy
  • Moderator: Emma Foehringer Merchant, Writer & Author of The Solar Lead, Greentech Media
     
10:50 a.m.-11:20 a.m. Fireside Chat: Taking Merchant Risk for Energy Storage Projects
  • Peter Rood, Chief Development Officer, GlidePath
  • Moderator: Daniel Finn-Foley, Head of Energy Storage, Wood Mackenzie
     
11:20 a.m.-11:50 a.m. Panel: Calculating Total Cost of Ownership for Utility-Scale Solar-Plus-Storage Systems
  • Ted Burhans, Director, Emerging Technology and Innovations, Tucson Electric Power
  • Dean Solon, Founder & CEO, Shoals Technologies Group
  • Brian Knowles, Senior Director, Energy Storage & Grid Analytics, Cypress Creek Renewables
  • Moderator: Ravi Manghani, Head of Solar, Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables
     
11:50 a.m.-12:20 p.m. Fireside Chat: Battery System Safety
  • John Zahurancik, Chief Operating Officer, Fluence
  • Moderator: Julian Spector, Staff Writer, Greentech Media
     
1:20 p.m.-1:50 p.m. Panel: You Can Put a Price on Safety
  • Rob Morgan, CEO, Energy Storage, GE Renewable Energy
  • Kamran Moradi, Chief Mechanical System Engineer, Wärtsilä Energy Storage & Optimization
  • Dhruv Patel, Vice President, EPC, McCarthy
  • Moderator: Brett Simon, Senior Analyst, Storage, Wood Mackenzie
     
1:50 p.m.-2:20 p.m. Panel: It's All About Resilience (and Paying Less for It) - Key Market Trends in Residential Storage
  • Thomas Plagemann, Chief Commercial Officer, Vivint Solar
  • David Peterson, Advisor, Consumer Technology, Arizona Public Service
  • Yi Jean Chow, Investment Manager, Innogy
  • Moderator: Emma Foehringer Merchant, Writer, Greentech Media
     
2:20 p.m.-2:50 p.m. Research Presentation
  • Brett Simon, Senior Analyst, Storage, Wood Mackenzie
     
3:20 p.m.-3:50 p.m. Panel: Outlining the Key C&I Storage Business Drivers
  • Suparna Kadam, Director Of Business Development, EnterSolar
  • Josh Cornfeld, Vice President, Marathon Capital
  • Mike Seavey, Energy Storage Product Manager, Chint Power Systems
  • Moderator: Elta Kolo, Ph.D., Research Manager, Grid Edge, Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables
     
3:50 p.m.-4:20 p.m. Fireside Chat: Conclusions from VDER and SMART
  • Jacqueline DeRosa, Vice President Battery Energy Storage Systems, Ameresco
  • Moderator: Brett Simon, Senior Analyst, Storage, Wood Mackenzie
     
4:20 p.m.-5:05 p.m. Closing Roundtable: Picking up the Check: The Impact of the Recent Wave of RPS Updates on Storage Development
  • Alice K. Jackson, President, Xcel Energy - Colorado
  • Mohamed Kamaludeen, Project Manager - Energy Storage, Con Edison
  • Frances A. Koncilja, Commissioner, Colorado Public Utilities Commission
  • Fernando Valero, Advanced Technologies Integration Manager, Energy Storage, San Diego Gas & Electric
  • Moderator: Ravi Manghani, Head of Solar, Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables
     

Wednesday, December 4, 2019 (all times MT)

8:30 a.m.-9:00 a.m. Research Breakfast Briefing: Storage System Cost Declines: Myth vs. Reality
  • Daniel Finn-Foley, Head of Energy Storage, Wood Mackenzie
     
9:00 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Case Study: Sunrun's Pioneering Wholesale Market Capacity Contract with ISO New England for DERs
  • Audrey Lee, Vice President, Energy Services, Sunrun
  • Moderator: Brett Simon, Senior Analyst, Storage, Wood Mackenzie
     
9:30 a.m.-10:00 a.m. Panel: Commodities, Performance & Supply Chain – How Lithium-Ion Chemistries Are Adapting to Market Forces
  • Tilak Gopalarathnam, Director of Energy Technology Partnerships, LG Corp
  • Rajshekar Das Gupta, Vice President, Business Development, Electrovaya
  • Alexandra Goodson, Director of Sales, Energy Storage Solutions - The Americas, Saft
  • Moderator: Madeline Tyson, Senior Associate, Rocky Mountain Institute
     
10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Compare & Contrast Session: Beyond Lithium-Ion – The Growing Ecosystem of Alternative Long-Duration Storage Technologies
  • Paul Dailey, Director, Product & Marketing Strategy, OutBack Power
  • Adam Briggs, Chief Commercial Officer, Ambri
  • Collin Coker, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Viking Cold Solutions
  • Matthew Senesky, Ph.D., Vice President of Engineering, Amber Kinetics
  • Bill Sproull, Vice President, Business Development, ESS
  • Moderator: Jud Virden, Ph.D., Associate Laboratory Director, Energy and Environment, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
     
11:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Panel: Transitioning from AC to DC Coupling: The Role of Next-Generation System Architectures and System Integrators
  • Michael Conway, Director of Business Development for Energy Storage, Borrego Solar
  • Moderator: Ravi Manghani, Head of Solar, Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables
     
1:00 p.m.-1:30 p.m. Panel: Reflections on Wholesale Market Eligibility and FERC 841 Implementation
  • Paul Suskie, Executive Vice President, Regulatory Policy and General Counsel, Southwest Power Pool
  • James Pigeon, Manager, Distributed Resources Integration, NYISO
  • Paul Wattles, Senior Analyst, Market Design & Development, ERCOT
  • Moderator: Jason Burwen, Vice President, Policy, Energy Storage Association
     
1:30 p.m.-1:50 p.m. Keynote Fireside Chat
  • Jared Polis, Governor, State of Colorado
  • Moderator: Daniel Finn-Foley, Head of Energy Storage, Wood Mackenzie
     
2:20 p.m.-3:05 p.m. Panel: Beyond Frequency Regulation – Creating Energy Arbitrage and Capacity Revenue Streams for Energy Storage
  • Ted Vatnsdal, Executive Director, Strategic Planning, MISO
  • Nate Blair, Group Manager, Strategic Energy Analysis Center, NREL
  • Rahul Kar, Vice President, Industry Solutions, AutoGrid
  • Justin Felt, Manager of Strategic Planning, Baltimore Gas & Electric
  • Moderator: Elta Kolo, Ph.D., Research Manager, Grid Edge, Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables
     
3:05 p.m.-3:35 p.m. Closing Roundtable: Outlining the Impact of Safety and Performance Risk on Storage Finance
  • Jay Goldin, Vice President of Green Tech Solutions, Munich Re
  • Walter Cuculic, Senior Vice President - Renewable Energy, AVANA Capital
  • Moderator: Julian Spector, Staff Writer, Greentech Media