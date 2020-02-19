by Jeff St. John , Emma Foehringer Merchant, Julian Spector

This 115-page paper examines state- and ISO-level policies and regulation advancing distributed energy resource development across the U.S. The paper covers 15 states and ISOs from Hawaii to New England. Click here to join GTM Squared and download today.

Table of Contents

Section 1. The 100Percenters

Hawaii

Hawaiian Electric’s Landmark Integrated Grid Planning at the Crossroads

Hawaii’s Plan to Use Dispatchable Renewables and Batteries to Replace Dirty Power Plants

Hawaii’s First-of-a-Kind Pathway to Performance-Based Ratemaking

New York

Why New York’s Backstep on Net Metering Is the Right Step for DERs

Digging Into NYISO’s Carbon Pricing Plan

Nevada

Nevada’s New Distribution Resources Plan Proposal: What You Need to Know



Section 2. New England and the Mid-Atlantic: States and Markets in Flux

New England

One Small Step for Sunrun, One Giant Leap for Virtual Power Plants

Engie Will Pay Storage Developers for Wholesale Market Dispatch Rights

Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren Demand Changes at New England’s Grid Operator

Mid-Atlantic and PJM

States Seek a Way Out of FERC’s Coal-Friendly Vision for PJM’s Capacity Market

Developments in the FERC-PJM Capacity Market Impasse

The Latest Skirmishes Around FERC Order 841

Eastern States Notch ‘Solar Wars’ Wins as Utility Antagonism Fades

Virginia

Virginia’s Democratic Sweep and Its Implications for Dominion Energy’s Future

Dominion, Virginia’s Top Utility, Faces a Radical Energy Policy Challenge



Section 3. The Mixed Midwest

Illinois

Breaking Down Illinois’ NextGrid Roadmap to a Grid Edge Future

New Illinois Bill Targets 100% Renewable—Not Just Clean—Electricity by 2050

Michigan

Michigan’s Comprehensive Approach to a Complicated Distributed Energy Future

Michigan PURPA Settlement Set to More Than Triple State’s Solar Capacity

Minnesota

Opening the Lid on Xcel Energy’s Distribution Grid Plans in Minnesota

Minnesota’s Integrated Distribution Plan: The Midwest Model for Grid Edge Integration?

Xcel Energy Accelerates Minnesota Coal Plant Closures to Meet 100-Percent Energy Goal

Ohio

On the Ground Floor of Ohio’s PowerForward Grid Modernization Initiative

Ohio’s Nuclear and Coal Bailout Bill Survives Court Challenge



Section 4. The Western U.S.

Pacific & Mountain West

The Extended Day-Ahead Market: A Western US Grid Plan Emerges

PacifiCorp Sees Savings in a Rising Tide of Renewable Energy

Tri-State Generation, an Energy Transition Skeptic, Finally Gets With the Times

Portland General Electric’s ‘Distributed Flexibility’ Plan, Built From the Neighborhood Up

Texas