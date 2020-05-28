The uncertainty weighing on PJM’s $10 billion annual capacity market hasn’t eased since the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission ordered the grid operator to remake its rules. If anything, it’s multiplied.
0
States are considering leaving PJM’s capacity market to avoid FERC’s minimum offer price rule. But escape, too, carries great risk.
The uncertainty weighing on PJM’s $10 billion annual capacity market hasn’t eased since the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission ordered the grid operator to remake its rules. If anything, it’s multiplied.