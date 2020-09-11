by Jeff St. John

Last month, New York state grid operator NYISO officially started offering batteries and other energy storage resources a novel opportunity: a chance to earn money as both wholesale and retail energy resources, not just one or the other.

On August 26, NYISO enabled the software to allow batteries, pumped hydro facilities and other storage resources to submit offers to buy and sell energy in its real-time and day-ahead markets, and to provide fast-responding ancillary services like frequency regulation to keep the grid stable. It also opened up its Installed Capacity market auctions to storage resources, giving them a chance to offer their services to support grid reliability during times of peak electricity demand

“We might be the first ISO that actually provides full participation,” NYISO CEO Rich Dewey said in an interview shortly before the software launch. “Battery developers now have that revenue opportunity.”