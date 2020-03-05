by Jeff St. John

March 05, 2020 March 05, 2020

ComEd, Illinois’ dominant utility, has already invested billions of dollars per year over the past decade into a state-of-the-art smart grid infrastructure. Now, the chief subsidiary of Chicago-based Exelon is laying out plans to invest billions more to harden and bury power lines, install more switches and voltage control systems, and continue work on microgrids, volt/VAR optimization and other grid edge technologies.