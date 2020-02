by Jeff St. John

California is on the hunt for carbon-free electricity to meet massive decarbonization mandates — and not just from within its borders.

Over the next month, state regulators will decide whether to take a 5-megawatt baby step on a 40-year-old plan to tap the Pacific Northwest’s bounty of efficient, carbon-free electricity for California’s long-range energy needs.