by Nicholas Rinaldi

April 17, 2020

On April 15, 2020, Wood Mackenzie hosted a webinar examining the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and falling oil prices on the energy transition. Analysts discussed if it will result in an acceleration or deceleration of the energy transition. The webinar includes a panel conversation followed by an in-depth Q&A.



Key discussions include:

What emissions pathway will we be on in a post-pandemic world?

What’s happening in power & renewables in the short-term?

How will oil & gas companies respond?

Asia as a first-mover. What’s happening there?



Speakers:

Jonny Sultoon, Head of Global Markets & Transitions

Prakash Sharma, Head of Asia Pacific Markets & Transitions

Dr. Valentina Kretzschmar, Vice President, Corporate Research

Chris Seiple, Vice Chairman, Energy Transition

This webinar is part of Wood Mackenzie's new series, Connecting Conversations. The series will bring together panels of experts to discuss energy’s most pressing questions twice monthly.