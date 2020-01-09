White Papers

It was a good year for renewable energy. Declining prices and increased demand are expected to continue driving the growth of wind and solar over the next five years.

In 2019, this thirst for renewables saw large institutional investors and commercial/industrial buyers actively seeking new projects for their attractive returns.

However, renewables financing is complex and continuously evolving. There are many trends that investors must weigh as they seek to take advantage of opportunities, including the pending Investment Tax Credit step-down, increasing corporate procurement, rule changes around carbon capture accounting, and the changing US economy.

In this paper, CohnReznick and CohnReznick Capital review the trends that were top of mind for investors, developers and other industry stakeholders as 2019 comes to a close, and the ones to watch in 2020.