White Papers

The Active Grid: A Case for Edge Intelligence on the Lower Voltage Network
In the face of mounting technical and business challenges associated with distributed generation and other disruptive technologies, utilities must rethink their strategies and operational approaches to assure the stability of the grid and the success of their business. A distributed grid requires distributed intelligence to operate it. Technology advancements—such as distributed intelligence, machine-to-machine communication and IoT convergence—are redefining what’s possible in grid operations, customer service and business development.
By strategically implementing edge intelligence into distribution networks, utilities will not only assure the reliability, efficiency and safety of the grid, they will also stake out an enviable competitive position as they march down the path to the transactive energy marketplace of the future. This white paper highlights how the evolution of the distribution model, the rise of prosumers, limited grid visibility and a shifting data paradigm has paved the way for distributed intelligence.