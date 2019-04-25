White Papers

Advancements in distributed energy resource technologies are creating new opportunities for utilities. Distributed energy resources (DERs) can help drive an evolution from legacy programs to advanced asset types, rate programs and control possibilities. Utilities won't necessarily have to build new systems from scratch in order to adopt these new technologies - existing utility programs can be augmented and upgraded through DER solutions.

In this GTM mini brief, Honeywell Smart Energy explores how utilities can deploy a modular, surgical and scalable approach to DERs that can offer outcome-based applications in key areas such as peak load management, fast frequency response and customer engagement.