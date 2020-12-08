White Papers

Policy & regulation are aligning with renewables cost declines to make projects more profitable and portfolios more sustainable.
The Grid Edge comprises technologies, solutions and business models advancing the transition toward a decentralized, distributed and transactive electric grid.
Batteries are helping to optimize the power grid and opening up new applications and services for utilities and service providers.
The wind industry is in a period of intensifying competition and shifting demand that requires a multi-faceted view of the global market.
Go deep on GTM's hottest topics. We curate our best reporting on the most salient trends in the industry.
Free intelligence and insights from industry experts and leading companies on the global energy transformation.
What If Automakers Had Acted on Their Own Climate Science From 50 Years Ago? Listen
Day-One Climate Priorities for Biden’s White House
The Role of the Customer in Utility Zero-Carbon Targets
Decoding the New Energy Customer Listen
Autonomous Vehicles Are Going Off-Road
California’s Optimal Decarbonization Path

Moving Organizations to Carbon Neutrality: The Role of Carbon Offsets

Progressive organizations are seeking powerful solutions to their most pressing environmental impacts, and carbon offsets can be an affordable and credible means to achieving carbon neutrality. Increasingly, corporations are using carbon offsets as a key component to their environmental impact reduction strategy.

Offsets are rigorously verified to ensure that they are sourced and retired effectively, and chain of custody can be guaranteed, providing companies with the transparency and validity necessary to support their environmental impact reduction claims. The most widely-respected environmental NGOs on climate change all support carbon offsets as a viable way to address operational emissions.

This whitepaper covers a comprehensive understanding of carbon offsets and how to choose these to meet organizational goals. It explores the corporate journey to Net Zero and highlights case studies from Microsoft and Maple Leaf Foods.

Enabling Diversity and Inclusion in Clean Energy Adoption

Like many other industrial sectors, the U.S. solar and wind industries have a mixed record of promoting gender and racial diversity across their workforces. While deliberate efforts to evolve and progress have been undertaken in recent years, much work remains to be done to make these industries more inclusive. 

Across the U.S. clean tech sector, there is likewise a strong need to find ways of ensuring equal access to cleaner, more distributed forms of energy to low-income communities and communities of color.

Building a Secure Domestic Supply Chain for Energy Storage

As battery storage becomes a crucial technology for operating a resilient and efficient grid, dependence on imported cells is a growing risk to U.S. energy security. KORE Power is in the process of bringing the first large-scale battery cell manufacturing facility to the U.S., demonstrating the capacity to strengthen the domestic supply chain for battery cells.

This paper explores the economic, technological and geographic incentives – as well as key opportunities for public policy support – that can unlock the U.S.’s potential to become a global leader in battery cell manufacturing.

Energy Transition Outlook 2020

Wood Mackenzie’s new Energy Transition Outlook shows the world is heading for 3° C of warming. Changing that course will take policy commitment, accelerated innovation, and massive investment. Download the executive summary of Wood Mackenzie's 2020 Energy Transition Outlook for a peek into how energy markets will play out over the next two decades.

