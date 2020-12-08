White Papers

Progressive organizations are seeking powerful solutions to their most pressing environmental impacts, and carbon offsets can be an affordable and credible means to achieving carbon neutrality. Increasingly, corporations are using carbon offsets as a key component to their environmental impact reduction strategy.

Offsets are rigorously verified to ensure that they are sourced and retired effectively, and chain of custody can be guaranteed, providing companies with the transparency and validity necessary to support their environmental impact reduction claims. The most widely-respected environmental NGOs on climate change all support carbon offsets as a viable way to address operational emissions.

This whitepaper covers a comprehensive understanding of carbon offsets and how to choose these to meet organizational goals. It explores the corporate journey to Net Zero and highlights case studies from Microsoft and Maple Leaf Foods.