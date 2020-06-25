White Papers

Policy & regulation are aligning with renewables cost declines to make projects more profitable and portfolios more sustainable.
The Grid Edge comprises technologies, solutions and business models advancing the transition toward a decentralized, distributed and transactive electric grid.
Batteries are helping to optimize the power grid and opening up new applications and services for utilities and service providers.
The wind industry is in a period of intensifying competition and shifting demand that requires a multi-faceted view of the global market.
Go deep on GTM's hottest topics. We curate our best reporting on the most salient trends in the industry.
Free intelligence and insights from industry experts and leading companies on the global energy transformation.
The Energy Gang
The Economic Case for Electrifying Everything Listen
The Era of ‘Super-Hybrid’ Renewables for Oil Majors?
Watt It Takes: Opower’s Dan Yates on the Origins of Behavioral Efficiency
The Interchange
The 'Climatetech' Hype Cycle: Buy, Sell or Hold? Listen
The Summer of Battery Storage
How Cleantech Venture Capital Is Faring in a Pandemic

Empowering Grid Modernization: A Complete GIS

Location intelligence is vital to building a modern, reliable, and resilient grid. With location intelligence, utilities see a more complete picture of their assets by relating every grid feature to its precise location. Esri’s ArcGIS models grid elements and influences better investment and operational decision-making. It consumes real-time data from sensors and external sources to heighten awareness of threats.

Customers and regulators alike need improved understanding of where grid and community impacts occur. The ArcGIS platform gives users live, colorful visualizations of information they need based on their role. To learn more about how ArcGIS anchors grid modernization, download our free e-book.   

Powering Good for a Sustainable Energy Future

Before ‘COVID-19’ became part of our everyday vocabulary, global forces were shaping – and continue to shape - our planet. Climate change action and decarbonization are forces for good. And if any good stems from the pandemic, it will be as a result of a more urgent call for real action on decarbonization.

Learn how this clean energy transition will lead to a sustainable economic recovery in Hitachi ABB Power Grids’ debut semi-annual publication, Perspectives, a collection of insights, opinions and ideas from technology and business leaders. This edition explores the importance of a reliable, resilient and flexible grid and how adopting digitalization is vital for the recovery of our economy.

Short- and Long-Term Impacts of the Coronavirus on Renewable Energy

The renewable energy industry is no stranger to disruptions. Over the past decade, the wind, solar and storage industries have experienced explosive growth despite on-and-off trade wars, as well as policy changes and uncertainty at both the state and federal level. 

None of those changes, however, begin to rival the wide-ranging impacts of the global coronavirus pandemic.

In this paper, CohnReznick and CohnReznick Capital review:

  • The current and long-term impacts of the coronavirus on the solar, wind, and energy storage markets

  • Recent policy changes impacting the industry, and

  • The tax equity implications for investors and developers. 

Leveraging the Cloud for a Resilient, Secure, and Customer-Centric Utility

