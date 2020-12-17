White Papers

The next generation of utility operations and energy delivery will require robust, flexible and cost-effective communication networks – and current RF-mesh based networks aren’t up for the task. Cellular communications based on 4G LTE (Long-Term Evolution) and 5G can deliver the performance required in the era of utility decarbonization, digitalization and decentralization.

This paper explores how cellular network solutions provide a flexible, reliable, secure and scalable open platform that can unify connectivity for utilities of all sizes and foster an ecosystem approach to innovation. Download this paper to learn how utilities can transform their business models and shrink their carbon footprints using 4G LTE and 5G cellular solutions.