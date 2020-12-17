White Papers

Policy & regulation are aligning with renewables cost declines to make projects more profitable and portfolios more sustainable.
The Grid Edge comprises technologies, solutions and business models advancing the transition toward a decentralized, distributed and transactive electric grid.
Batteries are helping to optimize the power grid and opening up new applications and services for utilities and service providers.
The wind industry is in a period of intensifying competition and shifting demand that requires a multi-faceted view of the global market.
Go deep on GTM's hottest topics. We curate our best reporting on the most salient trends in the industry.
Free intelligence and insights from industry experts and leading companies on the global energy transformation.
The Energy Gang
There's a Dirty Secret Behind Many Utility Climate Pledges Listen
Biden Works to Reverse Trump’s Climate Destruction
Why Local Solar + Storage Is a Pillar of the Net-Zero Grid
The Interchange
All Finance Is ‘Climate Finance’ Listen
What Could Dethrone Solar in Residential Energy?
COVID-19 Gave Us a Glimpse of the Future Grid

How 4G LTE and 5G Will Transform Utility Operations

The next generation of utility operations and energy delivery will require robust, flexible and cost-effective communication networks – and current RF-mesh based networks aren’t up for the task. Cellular communications based on 4G LTE (Long-Term Evolution) and 5G can deliver the performance required in the era of utility decarbonization, digitalization and decentralization. 

This paper explores how cellular network solutions provide a flexible, reliable, secure and scalable open platform that can unify connectivity for utilities of all sizes and foster an ecosystem approach to innovation. Download this paper to learn how utilities can transform their business models and shrink their carbon footprints using 4G LTE and 5G cellular solutions.

Leveraging CDI Technology for Autonomous Grid Energy Management

Veritone’s patented CDI (Cooperative Distributed Inferencing) technology forms the backbone of Veritone Energy Solutions, delivering real-time dynamic modeling and control that ensures smooth and predictable energy distribution for each clean energy system and device, and across devices in a network.

In this white paper, you’ll learn about CDI’s:

  • Real-time dynamic modeling,
  • Distributed agent-based approach,
  • Single integrated solution,
  • Interactions with edge controller components,
  • Key technical components
  • And much more.
Renewable Energy Financing Trends: The Year Ahead

One year ago few could have predicted that 2020 would be so completely defined by the global coronavirus pandemic, which seismically disrupted how people live, work and learn.

Despite these challenges, the clean energy industry has been strikingly resilient. Global solar installations are up 5% since 2019, and energy storage installations in Q3 2020 were an astonishing 373% higher than that same period the year before. Likewise, wind energy had a record-setting Q3 for new installations, quickly recovering from an earlier decline in March.

There's no doubt that the year ahead will likewise be full of opportunities for renewables. In this white paper, CohnReznick and CohnReznick Capital take a closer look at the issues and trends impacting clean energy in the U.S. over the short and long term, including:

  • The impact of the 2020 U.S. election
  • Corporate demand for clean energy
  • The tax equity landscape
  • Trends to look for in 2021
The Pocket Guide to Selling Storage

As demand rapidly grows for battery storage, solar installers are in a great position to benefit by integrating storage into their residential solar business. While selling solar + storage is similar to selling solar only, there are several critical differences that you should be aware of.

In this guide, Aurora Solar will show you:

  • how to position your storage offering
  • how to figure out your buyers needs
  • how to handle common objections
  • how to model storage in a way that a customer will understand

If you're just getting started with selling storage or looking for strategies to sell storage more effectively, this guide is for you!

Case Study: WeBoost Helps Longroad Energy Unlock $430,000 in Annual Revenue from Acquired Wind Plant

In 2018, WindESCo was engaged by Longroad Energy to optimize the performance of a recently acquired 145 MW wind farm. We worked closely with the project owner to increase the value of their investment by improving annual plant revenue by $3,000/MW or $430,000 per year.

Download this case study to learn how our WeBoost platform enabled this, as well as:

  • Our approach to increasing plant output and its relevance for M&A transactions
  • Why projects continue to lose revenue to yaw misalignment and how we correct it
  • How pitch settings affect output and how we help optimize them
  • Anomalies detected by WeBoost's AI-based algorithms
  • How we worked with Longroad's engineering and site team to fix these issues
  • How our partnership with Longroad increased the value of their project
