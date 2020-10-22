White Papers

As battery storage becomes a crucial technology for operating a resilient and efficient grid, dependence on imported cells is a growing risk to U.S. energy security. KORE Power is in the process of bringing the first large-scale battery cell manufacturing facility to the U.S., demonstrating the capacity to strengthen the domestic supply chain for battery cells.

This paper explores the economic, technological and geographic incentives – as well as key opportunities for public policy support – that can unlock the U.S.’s potential to become a global leader in battery cell manufacturing.