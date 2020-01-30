White Papers

How many segments does your utility use to categorize its residential customers? If the answer is not the same as the number of residential customers that it serves, there is still work to be done.

As customers adjust to hyper-personalized offerings from their banks, retailers, airlines and streaming services, there is increasing pressure on utilities to be more fully integrated in their customer's lives than ever before. Changing regulatory rules, more frequent extreme weather events, and the growth of self-generation options have only hastened the need for utilities to proactively meet their customers where they are.

Through AI-powered hyper-personalization, Bidgely's patented processes provide insights about the habits and consumption patterns for a "segment of one," allowing utilities to effortlessly own the relationship with their customer and while maximizing the value of assets like distributed energy resources, electric vehicle infrastructure, and targeted load shaping.

Download this white paper to learn more about the options available today for utilities, and the capabilities for the future as AI enables increasingly deeper insights.