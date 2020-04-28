Take I-10 West to the Litchfield Road exit (approximately 20 miles from the airport). Turn right (north) on Litchfield Road to Wigwam Boulevard. Turn right on Wigwam Boulevard and proceed past the roundabout - turn left at the roundabout if The Golf Club or Red Allen's is your final destination. The Wigwam hotel entrance will be on your left on Wigwam Boulevard just as you past the elementary school. Self parking is on the right after you enter the main gates, or you are invited to valet park at the arrival court.

Take Loop 101 West (towards stadiums, not the airport) to Camelback Road, exit 5. Turn right (west) on Camelback Road approximately 5 miles to Litchfield Road and turn left. Take Litchfield Road to Wigwam Boulevard (approximately a mile). Turn left on Wigwam Boulevard and proceed past the roundabout - turn left at the roundabout if The Golf Club or Red Allen's is your final destination. The Wigwam hotel entrance will be on your left on Wigwam Boulevard just as you past the elementary school. Self parking is on the right after you enter the main gates, or you are invited to valet park at the arrival court.

Take I-10 East to the Litchfield Road exit. Turn left (north) on Litchfield Road to Wigwam Boulevard. Turn right on Wigwam Boulevard and proceed past the roundabout - turn left at the roundabout if The Golf Club or Red Allen's is your final destination. The Wigwam hotel entrance will be on your left on Wigwam Boulevard just as you past the elementary school. Self parking is on the right after you enter the main gates, or you are invited to valet park at the arrival court.