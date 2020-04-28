NEXTracker
advances the power plant of the future with smart solar trackers
, energy storage
systems and TrueCapture™ advanced control software that yields additional energy, optimizes performance and reduces costs for project and plant owners. As the #1 single-axis tracker supplier worldwide with over 17 GW delivered or under fulfillment, NEXTracker is globally recognized for delivering smart and connected energy systems for hundreds of projects across five continents. For more information, see NEXTracker.com or follow us on Twitter @NEXTracker.