17550 Bernardo Oaks Drive

San Diego, CA

On-Site and Nearby Restaurants:

Veranda at Rancho Bernardo Inn: www.ranchobernardoinn.com/veranda 858.675.8500

Avant at Rancho Bernardo Inn: www.ranchobernardoinn.com/avant 858.675.8500

Urge Gastropub 16765 Bernardo Center Drive: www.urgegastropub.com 858.673.8743

Bernard'O 12457 Rancho Bernardo Road: www.bernardorestaurant.com 858.487.7171

Carver's Steakhouse 11940 Bernardo Center Drive: www.carverssteak.com 858.485.1262

Greentech Media's roomblock at Rancho Bernardo is currently full. We do have additional discounted room blocks at the following nearby hotels:

Hilton Garden Inn San Diego/Rancho Bernardo - $179/night + taxes and fees. Approximately 2 miles away. Guests may book by calling reservations at 1.800.305.1179 and mentioning our personalized group discount code "GTM". You can also register online here. Rooms must be reserved before June 8.

Courtyard Marriot San Diego/Rancho Bernardo - $179/night + taxes and fees. Approximately 2 miles away. Guests may book by calling reservations at 1.858.613.2000 and mentioning our personalized group discount name "Greentech Media - Grid Edge Live" and discount code "GELC". You can also register online here. Rooms must be reserved by June 8.

Other nearby accomodations include:

Radisson – (approx. 3 miles away) 858-451-6600

DoubleTree – (approx. 6 miles) 800-222-8733