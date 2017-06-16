Venue

Rancho Bernardo Inn
17550 Bernardo Oaks Drive
San Diego, CA
On-Site and Nearby Restaurants:

Veranda at Rancho Bernardo Innwww.ranchobernardoinn.com/veranda 858.675.8500

Avant at Rancho Bernardo Innwww.ranchobernardoinn.com/avant 858.675.8500

Urge Gastropub 16765 Bernardo Center Drive: www.urgegastropub.com 858.673.8743 

Bernard'O 12457 Rancho Bernardo Road: www.bernardorestaurant.com 858.487.7171

Carver's Steakhouse 11940 Bernardo Center Drive: www.carverssteak.com 858.485.1262

 

Greentech Media's roomblock at Rancho Bernardo is currently full. We do have additional discounted room blocks at the following nearby hotels:

Hilton Garden Inn San Diego/Rancho Bernardo - $179/night + taxes and fees. Approximately 2 miles away. Guests may book by calling reservations at 1.800.305.1179 and mentioning our personalized group discount code "GTM". You can also register online here. Rooms must be reserved before June 8.

Courtyard Marriot San Diego/Rancho Bernardo - $179/night + taxes and fees. Approximately 2 miles away. Guests may book by calling reservations at 1.858.613.2000 and mentioning our personalized group discount name "Greentech Media - Grid Edge Live" and discount code "GELC". You can also register online here. Rooms must be reserved by June 8.

Other nearby accomodations include:

Radisson – (approx. 3 miles away) 858-451-6600

DoubleTree – (approx. 6 miles) 800-222-8733

 

Location + Travel

How to Get There

Driving Directions:

Centrally located in San Diego North, 30 minutes from San Diego International Airport (Lindbergh Field), near many visitor activities and attractions.

FROM SAN DIEGO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT:

1) Take Harbor Drive south (toward downtown)
2) Turn left at Grape Street
3) Go east to the top of the hill, then take Interstate 5 south
4) Stay in the right lane and follow Route 163 north toward Escondido (Route 163 becomes Interstate 15)
5) Take the Rancho Bernardo Road exit east to Pomerado Road (4th light)
6) Turn left on Pomerado Road
7) Turn left onto Greens East Road
8) Follow the signs to the resort entrance
 
FROM INTERSTATE 15:
 
1) Take the Rancho Bernardo Road exit east to Pomerado Road (4th light)
2) Turn left on Pomerado Road
3) Turn left onto Greens East Road
4) Follow the signs to the resort entrance

More Information